Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82. 2,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 591,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $573.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 363,762 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 166,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth $3,337,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 42,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

