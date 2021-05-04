Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.60. 77,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of -72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.64. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $84.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.