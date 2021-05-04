Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Upgraded to Buy at Langenberg & Company

Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.44.

RTX stock opened at $84.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

