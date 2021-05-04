Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,743 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Realty Income worth $16,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE O opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.58). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.