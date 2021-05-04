Realty Income (NYSE:O) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.440-3.490 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.44-$3.49 EPS.

Realty Income stock opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $71.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

