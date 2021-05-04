Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Declares Dividend of GBX 101.60

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,388.82 ($83.47) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,315 ($82.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The company has a market capitalization of £45.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on RKT. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.