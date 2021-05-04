Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Plans Dividend of $0.47

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.4663 per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

RBGLY stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBGLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.