Recro Pharma (REPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Recro Pharma has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Recro Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REPH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. 4,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,592. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $79.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REPH. Craig Hallum began coverage on Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

