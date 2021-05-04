Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $26.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,565. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $39.47.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

