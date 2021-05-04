Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $331.54

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 331.54 ($4.33) and traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.78). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 364 ($4.76), with a volume of 536,172 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 331.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 269.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The stock has a market cap of £895.77 million and a P/E ratio of 107.06.

About Redde Northgate (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

