Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. Regal Beloit’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

RBC stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.08. 2,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,820. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $159.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

