Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.66 Million Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Spire comprises about 3.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Shares of Spire stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,419. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

