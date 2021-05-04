Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after buying an additional 93,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after buying an additional 196,770 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

UNP stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $224.42. 25,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,068. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.