Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $77.56. 1,928,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,857,158. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.