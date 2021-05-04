Regis (RGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Regis (NYSE:RGS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $104.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. On average, analysts expect Regis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RGS traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,122. The stock has a market cap of $433.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Regis has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $14.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.