renBTC (RENBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $715.48 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One renBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $56,708.41 or 1.00547895 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $715.48 million and approximately $31.04 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00072258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.71 or 0.00884243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,602.04 or 0.09932799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00100485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00047047 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,617 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.