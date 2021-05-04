Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

