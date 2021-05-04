Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.