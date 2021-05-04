Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 44.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.9% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 53,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $235,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 63,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $113.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $113.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

