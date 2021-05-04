Restore (LON:RST) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Restore (LON:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.
Restore stock traded up GBX 8.75 ($0.11) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 408.75 ($5.34). The stock had a trading volume of 78,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,714. Restore has a 52-week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 430 ($5.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53. The stock has a market cap of £513.86 million and a PE ratio of 2,043.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 372.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 358.29.
About Restore
