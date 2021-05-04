Restore (LON:RST) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Restore (LON:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.

Restore stock traded up GBX 8.75 ($0.11) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 408.75 ($5.34). The stock had a trading volume of 78,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,714. Restore has a 52-week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 430 ($5.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53. The stock has a market cap of £513.86 million and a PE ratio of 2,043.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 372.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 358.29.

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

