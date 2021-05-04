Revolution Populi Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 878.9% higher against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $123.83 million and approximately $8.02 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

