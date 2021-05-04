Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,300 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the March 31st total of 332,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at $167,979. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 15,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $138,701.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,965.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,331 shares of company stock worth $713,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at $1,788,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 836,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 166,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

RMNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. Rimini Street has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $612.97 million, a PE ratio of -30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

