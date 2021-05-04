Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 182.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.31.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

