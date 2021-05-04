Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.11 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

