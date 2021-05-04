Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,953 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Yelp worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YELP opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

