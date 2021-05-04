Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 13,062 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,062 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of Steelcase worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 121,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 70.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.