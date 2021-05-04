Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,855 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after buying an additional 2,489,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $122,990,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,166,000 after buying an additional 1,107,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,558,283. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average of $81.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $97.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

