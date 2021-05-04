Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $71.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. Desjardins boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.49. 188,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,249. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.34.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

