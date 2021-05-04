Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $84,828,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Roku by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.37.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total transaction of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $125,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,231,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $335.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of -399.18 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.24 and a 200-day moving average of $341.06. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.19 and a 52-week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.