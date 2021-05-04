Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rollins' shares have appreciated significantly over the past year, partly due to consecutive revenue beat in the past four quarters. A balanced approach to organic and inorganic growth has enabled Rollins to achieve a decent revenue growth over the past several years. Organic revenue growth rate is being driven by strong technician and customer retention. Strategic acquisitions enable Rollins to operate across the world. Consistent dividend payment underscores the company's commitment to shareholders and underline its confidence in business. On the flip side, acquisitions and IT related expenses are likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. Multiple acquisitions can result in some integration risks. The company's business experiences seasonal fluctuations in revenues and are directly effected by weather conditions worldwide.”

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. Rollins has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

