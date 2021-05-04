Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.14.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Roots from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Roots stock remained flat at $C$3.21 on Tuesday. 20,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,277. Roots has a twelve month low of C$0.80 and a twelve month high of C$3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

