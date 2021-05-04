Rope Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,022.00 ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Rope coin can now be purchased for about $53.99 or 0.00099434 BTC on popular exchanges. Rope has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $13,022.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00267546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $632.20 or 0.01164419 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00031770 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.15 or 0.00729639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,154.07 or 0.99743248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

