Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 2.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $448.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $417.16 and a 200-day moving average of $409.59. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $333.67 and a 12 month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

