Roth Capital Boosts Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target to $103.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Roth Capital from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE NSP opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.00. Insperity has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,919 shares of company stock worth $2,641,635 in the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

