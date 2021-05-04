Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) a $60.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XOM. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.81.

NYSE:XOM opened at $58.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

