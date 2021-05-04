Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $33.71 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $54,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock worth $623,987.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

