Royal Bank of Canada Increases Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $53.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MMP. Truist lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of MMP opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 416,010 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after buying an additional 360,480 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 260,104 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 555,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 246,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 244,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

