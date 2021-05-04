Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BDNNY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boliden AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.50. 141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

