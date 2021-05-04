Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$615.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fairfax Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$651.67.

TSE FFH opened at C$569.90 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$319.37 and a 52-week high of C$580.00. The stock has a market cap of C$14.84 billion and a PE ratio of 5.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$554.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$478.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The firm had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 49.0899976 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total transaction of C$1,246,989.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,381 shares in the company, valued at C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

