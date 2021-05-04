Royal Gold (RGLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Royal Gold to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Royal Gold stock opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.87. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.45.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

