RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. RPM International reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. RPM International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

NYSE:RPM opened at $96.59 on Friday. RPM International has a 12 month low of $62.98 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average is $88.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in RPM International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in RPM International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in RPM International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in RPM International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

