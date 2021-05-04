Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 375.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 57.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHB opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

