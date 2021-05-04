Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group also posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

