RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of RWEOY opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $1.9081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is -56.69%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

