Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.93. 5,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,797. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

