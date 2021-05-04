Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.12 EPS

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($1.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHP. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

