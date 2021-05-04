Safe Bulkers (SB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.61 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. 51,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of analysts have commented on SB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

