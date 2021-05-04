SafeInsure (SINS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $610.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $284,777.52 and $610.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00033380 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001049 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001608 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003679 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,710,560 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.