SafePal Reaches Market Cap of $266.54 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. SafePal has a total market cap of $266.54 million and approximately $58.91 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafePal has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00004587 BTC on major exchanges.
About SafePal
SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
SafePal Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
