Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €144.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Safran has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €118.27 ($139.14).

SAF stock opened at €124.76 ($146.78) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €119.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €113.80. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

